NAMPA, Idaho — Montana State Billings on Saturday suffered its second consecutive doubleheader sweep against Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Northwest Nazarene. The Nighthawks won the first game 4-3 thanks to Alex Salsman's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. MSUB was trailing by three runs in the top of the seventh before Mitch Winter tied the game with a three-run shot. Duke Pahukoa's two-run homer in the in the fifth put Northwest Nazarene up 3-0.

NAMPA, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO