Neal Baker

Major change was coming to the men’s basketball program at La Salle University, so Jack Clark decided it was a good time to look for something new himself. On the same day, March 21, that La Salle parted ways with head coach Ashley Howard, the 6-foot-8 Clark placed his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. A two-year starter with a career 11.0 scoring average for the Explorers, Clark wanted to find a school willing to better utilize his skills.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO