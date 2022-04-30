ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox's Maria Bartiromo Fed The WH Trump's Questions Before Interview, Texts Reportedly Show

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25exbQ_0fOuTXau00

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo shared with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the questions she planned to ask Donald Trump ahead of her on-air interview with the president on Nov. 29, 2020, CNN reported on Friday.

Trump sycophant Bartiromo, in text messages obtained by the network, told Meadows she would request Trump, in his first post-election interview, to explain why the vote had been rigged against him. (For the record, it wasn’t.)

Around an hour before her talk with Trump, she messaged Meadows:

“Hi the public wants to know he will fight this. They want to hear a path to victory. & he’s in control. 1Q You’ve said MANY TIMES THIS ELECTION IS RIGGED… And the facts are on your side. Let’s start there. What are the facts? Characterize what took place here.”

Bartiromo added:

“Then I will drill down on the fraud including the statistical impossibilities of Biden magic (federalist). Pls make sure he doesn’t go off on tangents. We want to know he is strong he is a fighter & he will win. This is no longer about him. This is about ????. I will ask him about big tech & media influencing ejection as well Toward end I’ll get to GA runoffs & then vaccines.”

As CNN noted, Bartiromo’s questions on “Sunday Morning Futures” mirrored “much of what she laid out in the text message.” And during the interview itself, she allowed the majority of Trump’s baseless election fraud claims to go unchecked, yet another example of the Trump White House’s close ties with the conservative network.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#White House#Cnn#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy