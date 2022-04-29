ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How Online College Advisors Support Students

devry.edu
 3 days ago

You shouldn't have to navigate your education alone. A college advisor or representative may help you answer questions about course scheduling, give you program and financial aid information as well as help you track your progress and figure out the next step of your educational journey. If you've been...

www.devry.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Watch: Expert tips on how to pay for a college education

NEW YORK -- Sunday was College Decision Day, so now many high school seniors know what campus they will be heading to this fall. Their next big hurdle will be figuring out how to pay for it. Consumer analyst Sibile Marcellus joined CBS News New York with tips on how to navigate the process. Watch: Students, parents and experts weigh in with advice on college decisionCovering the hefty price tag for college is no small decision. Many seniors will have to rely on student loans to pay for their education. The average price tag for college tuition and fees in our area ranged from $10,740 at public colleges and universities to more than $38,070 at private schools, according to the College Board for this year.Marcellus shares what she thinks should be step one for students, and where to start with financial aid or student loans. She also talks about the impact inflation is having on costs and the discussion around canceling student debt. Watch the full interview above for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans

April 19 (UPI) -- Student loans of at least 40,000 borrowers will be canceled immediately under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, the Department of Education said on Tuesday. Several thousand borrowers with older loans will also receive forgiveness through income-driven repayment and more than 3.6 million borrowers will receive...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
Lawrence Post

Parents are calling for a social studies teacher to be fired and his teaching license to be revoked after he told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles

The white teacher, who has been placed on leave, told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles during social studies lessons about slavery. The social studies teacher reportedly allowed White students in the class to throw their cotton away and refuse to take part in the activity. This incident came to light after a parent posted on social media that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday. Parents are now calling for the teacher’s firing and for his teaching license to be revoked.
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

Who can make student loan forgiveness official?

President Biden has presented the idea as midterms approach. However, the administration has leaked loan forgiveness plans before and not followed through. Student debt cancellation has been put back on the agenda for Democrats. This could be because they are seeking support for the upcoming midterm elections. How it will happen is still up for debate. Read more about it here.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#College Education#Student Services#Online College Advisor#Admissions
CNBC

Georgia just became the latest state to require personal finance education

High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
GEORGIA STATE
MarketRealist

Smart Money-Saving Tips for College Students

What if you could graduate debt-free, or even with something in the bank? Many people have done it, and you could, too, by following some money-savings tips for college students. Article continues below advertisement. Whether your goal is to save for life after college, a downpayment on a car, or...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy