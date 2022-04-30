Column: Music to our memories, courtesy of Thomas Rhett

We were driving in my old Chevy, in the middle of our first date, when I turned on the radio.

The station was something of a hint at who I was.

“What kind of music do you like?” I asked, pretty much knowing the answer as well as she knew my preference right then, as some twangy tune rang through the speakers of a 1985 Monte Carlo SS.

On a June night many years ago, this young guy and gal were trying to learn more about one another — other than the fact that there was a mutual attraction (he thought, at least).

But she could tell, from his unimpressive attire and his hideous Chevy (she thought, at least), that his kind of music probably wasn’t hers.

So, perhaps wanting to preserve the sweet vibe of the night, she bent the truth.

“I’ve been listening to oldies lately,” she said, never mind her collection of hip-hop and hard-core rap CDs at home.

Right about then, the opening chords of “Friends in Low Places” played.

And we were off. Jess and I. Basically Lil’ Kim and Garth Brooks. Heading into the best summer of our lives, no matter what the odds were of making it together based on such divergent tastes in music that suggested just how opposing we were in general.

But as the weeks passed, we kept seeing each other. I wanted that summer to last forever.

That exact, prominent memory popped into my head a few months ago when I heard a new country song.

Country music caught my attention when I was in high school, when I began to develop an interest in storytelling. As a kid, I’d listened to nearly everything except country. From Tears For Fears to Beastie Boys. From AC/DC to En Vogue.

A friend’s family introduced me to country. Many lyrics were simple and catchy. I didn’t need an album booklet to understand what was being said. There was fun phrasing and creative wordplay. Gushy love stories, too, like this column.

I fell for it.

For years, I’ve marveled at the writing. Some country craftsmen and artists need only a single word to weave an entire story in song. Luke Bryan alone has hits focused on the words fast, waves, up and one.

These people are so slick, Miranda Lambert has me singing "If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen."

All of this fawning doesn’t mean I don’t find the musical mention of corn fields, for instance, to be, well ... corny. I can’t relate to all of it. But it takes sure talent to create chart-toppers with motifs that are easily ridiculed by haters. You know: Farm work. Dirt roads. Deceased dogs. Sorrow-drowning heartbreak in pickups and boots.

There’s another theme in the genre that crops up a lot — much like those oft-referenced corn stalks. And as I’ve aged, it gets me every time.

Summer love.

Numerous country tunes have used their pensive powers to conjure something in my head. I’m a sucker for those. But one spoke to me so directly in January, I almost pulled over the damn car on the way to work.

It was like the singer, Thomas Rhett, had been there 23 years ago as Jess and I were generating that summer steam, all the while wondering if it could last past the season change. He had the make of the car correct. The color of her eyes. The mention of her shoes on my floorboards. The trace of reservation in our pounding hearts.

We were so different. So young. Nothing was certain. But ...

We had our hopes up and the windows down.

I always increase the volume and listen closely when radio DJs announce a new song by Rhett, who is also an elite, elegiac songwriter. He has a gift for connecting. He gets it from his father, Rhett Akins, whose debut album in 1994 got worn out by my CD player as I learned to love this stuff.

I’m a sucker for father-son stories, too. So it couldn’t be more fitting that these Rhetts collaborated to create something that was music to my ears.

Anyway, the song. Even the title made me sit up in the driver’s seat. “Slow Down Summer.” It’s a portrait of two kids building a relationship at a time when they are, possibly, about to get pulled apart by the closure of those magical months.

All the while, there’s excitement. Passion. Nerves. Tension.

Yeah, we knew what was comin’

and laughed it off like it was nothin’

Oh, but time kept on runnin’ and runnin’ away.

Even as my feelings grew by the second for Jess, I wasn’t sure it was the same for her. She told me of experiences she sought, a life she saw for herself.

I didn’t know if I had a place in it, so, dammit, Why couldn’t you slow down, summer?

Just wait a minute

We weren’t finished

Can we just hold onto each other?

Take me back to the beginning.

We’d been dating for about a month when I dedicated a song to Jess on the radio. I was all in. It was a hit by George Strait. This was long before she learned he was The King. But leave it to him to help country music, and me, find a way into her heart.

Soon, we were singing along to the radio together. Not oldies. Ha.

Country.

She educated me on her music, too. Had me trying to spit lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G.

All of that took time, which, remember, was runnin’ away.

By now, you know we made it. I wasn’t able to slow down summer, but somehow we held onto each other.

I wasn’t sure if I should write all of this, if it would resonate. I was kinda looking for a sign. Then, I heard Jess quietly, briefly sing “Slow Down Summer” while making dinner on Monday.

We don’t have mementos from our first summer. When you’re just starting out with someone, you have no idea what you’ll one day wish you could remember or retain. The first photos of us together were from late that year. Our sunburns had faded, as Rhett also references.

But now we have this song. It’s about us. It puts me back behind the wheel of that Chevy, with Jess beside me. Butterflies in both of us. We were two Roman candles, too hot to handle; two hearts that couldn’t be tamed.

That time is distant. We’re settled and satisfied. Summers never listen. Summers, and all seasons, seem swifter than ever.

But I never want those memories to end. So I play it again.

And I let Thomas Rhett take me back to the beginning.