Jon Rahm wins a lot of golf tournaments. Not as many as most folks believe a top-three player in the world should win (because nobody in Tiger Woods' wake does that), but far more than you might presume. He added another one on Sunday at the Mexico Open at Vidanta to raise his PGA Tour winning percentage to 5.7% and his career worldwide mark to an astonishing 10%.

GOLF ・ 6 HOURS AGO