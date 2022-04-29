ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Houston County Friends of the Library Prepares for Annual Book Sale

middlegeorgiaceo.com
 3 days ago

The Houston County Friends of the Library will host its 17th annual...

middlegeorgiaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Milledgeville church hosts free yard sale

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — People in Milledgeville were able to add some new outfits to their wardrobe Sunday as Church Central in Milledgeville hosted its annual free yard sale. This year, they gave away hundreds of free clothing, shoes and home items to the community. Organizers said Sunday's event was their biggest yard sale yet.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston County, GA
Government
County
Houston County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
InsideHook

A Growing Number of Public Libraries Are Now Offering Seeds

Historically, libraries have been an excellent place to check out books and do research. That’s something that they’ve always been used for, and it’s something that they’re great at. But in recent years, a growing number of libraries have built on that definition and broadened the scope of what a library can be. Libraries are a place where people who might not have access otherwise can get on the internet, for instance. More broadly, they’re increasingly seen as a way to increase a sense of community in the places they serve.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy