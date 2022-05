(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed four bills he says will strengthen and enhance the state's workforce. "As Georgia continues to lead in the Great Recovery, we should not rest on our laurels," Kemp said in an announcement. "...Job creators tell us all the time they come to the Peach State because they know we have the skilled workers who can get the job done. All four of these bills will help us grow that reputation even more.

