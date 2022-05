CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teachers can make a huge difference in a child's life, but they don't always get the recognition they deserve.On Monday, a northwest side high school art teacher was surprised with the Golden Apple Award."We are so proud of you. We are so proud of Taft High School and everything you've done to make our neighborhood high school the best high school in CPS and the best in the state," said Illinois State Senator Robert Martwick (D-10.)"It's incredibly overwhelming, and like there's so many amazing teachers, just to get nominated is a huge deal."Art teacher Jennifer Trejo thought she...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO