Hingham High boys lacrosse coach John Todd picked up his 500th career win (all at Hingham) on Saturday. The Harbormen took a trip to New Hampshire and defeated Pinkerton, 14-8. Todd is the state's all-time wins leader. He initially broke the record in 2016, when he surpassed Rick Mazzei with his 406th win.

HINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO