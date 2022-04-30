ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Channing Tindall: Heads to South Beach

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Dolphins selected Tindall in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 102nd overall. Tindall becomes the seventh player drafted off of Georgia's defense in the...

