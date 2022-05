Darius Luff was the runner-up in the men's 110-meter hurdles to lead the Huskers at the Drake Relays on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Luff ran a time of 13.97 to finish second behind Michigan's Joshua Zeller (13.79). Also on the track, the men's 4x400-meter relay team finished in second place. The team of Jacob Hyde, Alex Nelson, Cory Berg and Nick Bryant ran a season-best time of 3:09.95 to finish just behind North Dakota State (3:09.90).

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO