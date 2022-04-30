ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEX3A promotes nasopharyngeal carcinoma progression via the miR-3163/SCIN axis by regulating NF-ÎºB signaling pathway

By Xin-xin Xiang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMex-3 RNA Binding Family Member A (MEX3A) is an RNA-binding protein that plays complex and diverse roles in the development of various malignancies. However, its role and mechanism in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) remain undefined and were therefore evaluated in this study. By analyzing Gene Expression Omnibus data and using tissue microarrays,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Probiotic supplementation for neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions: guidelines for future research

Our pilot RCT found that probiotic supplementation with the three-strain bifidobacterial product (B. breve M-16V, B. longum subsp. infantis M-63 and B. longum subsp. longum BB536) attenuates gut dysbiosis, increases stool short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) levels and improves the growth of head circumference in neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions (CGISC). In this article, we have provided guidelines for designing future multicentre RCTs based on the experience gained from our pilot RCT. The recommendations include advice about sample size, potential confounders, outcomes of interest, probiotic strain selection, storage, dose, duration and microbial quality assurance, collection of stool samples, storage and analysis and reporting. Following these guidelines will increase the validity of future RCTs in this area and hence confidence in their results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How should we report the foveal status in eyes with "macula-off" retinal detachment?

Whilst pre- and postoperative multimodal imaging technologies including optical coherence tomography (OCT) have investigated the morphological correlates of worsened visual outcomes in rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) with foveal involvement, the nomenclature has adhered to the traditional ophthalmoscopy-based and rather vague term "macula-off". This article appraises the current literature with regard to the preoperative assessment and nomenclature of the foveal status in macula involving retinal detachment (MIRD). A literature review of recent publications assessing functional or morphological outcomes in MIRD was conducted, using the search terms "fovea-off" or "macula-off". The search date was April 28th, 2021. Original studies in English language were included. Case reports, review articles or letters were excluded. Forty relevant articles (range of publication dates: July 29th, 2020 - April 18th, 2021) were reviewed to assess the diagnostic modalities used, morphological parameters assessed, and any specific nomenclature introduced to specify the extent of macular detachment. The results suggest widespread variability and inconsistencies with regard to the preoperative assessment, diagnostic modalities and nomenclature used to describe the foveal status in eyes with RRD termed "macula-off". The extent of macular detachment may be classified by a wide range of morphological parameters, including the height of foveal detachment and the ETDRSÂ grid as overlay tool in OCT devices. There is a scientific and clinical need for an updated nomenclature for eyes with "macula-off" RRD. Preoperative OCT findings should be reported on a regular and standardized basis in order to establish a consensus how to report the foveal status in eyes with MIRD.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nature.com

Current practice of trabeculectomy in a cohort of experienced glaucoma surgeons in Australia and New Zealand

To evaluate current routine trabeculectomy technique preferences among Australian and New Zealand Glaucoma Society surgeons regularly performing trabeculectomy surgery. Survey of experienced surgeons who perform trabeculectomy. Results. Forty-nine surgeons (33 male:16 female) participated in the survey. Trabeculectomy was performed as day surgery (39/47, 83.0%) under local anesthesia (44/47, 93.6%). The...
WORLD
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification techniques for data-driven space weather modeling: thermospheric density application

Machine learning (ML) has been applied to space weather problems with increasing frequency in recent years, driven by an influx of in-situ measurements and a desire to improve modeling and forecasting capabilities throughout the field. Space weather originates from solar perturbations and is comprised of the resulting complex variations they cause within the numerous systems between the Sun and Earth. These systems are often tightly coupled and not well understood. This creates a need for skillful models with knowledge about the confidence of their predictions. One example of such a dynamical system highly impacted by space weather is the thermosphere, the neutral region of Earth's upper atmosphere. Our inability to forecast it has severe repercussions in the context of satellite drag and computation of probability of collision between two space objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for decision making in space operations. Even with (assumed) perfect forecast of model drivers, our incomplete knowledge of the system results in often inaccurate thermospheric neutral mass density predictions. Continuing efforts are being made to improve model accuracy, but density models rarely provide estimates of confidence in predictions. In this work, we propose two techniques to develop nonlinear ML regression models to predict thermospheric density while providing robust and reliable uncertainty estimates: Monte Carlo (MC) dropout and direct prediction of the probability distribution, both using the negative logarithm of predictive density (NLPD) loss function. We show the performance capabilities for models trained on both local and global datasets. We show that the NLPD loss provides similar results for both techniques but the direct probability distribution prediction method has a much lower computational cost. For the global model regressed on the Space Environment Technologies High Accuracy Satellite Drag Model (HASDM) density database, we achieve errors of approximately 11% on independent test data with well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using an in-situ CHAllenging Minisatellite Payload (CHAMP) density dataset, models developed using both techniques provide test error on the order of 13%. The CHAMP models-on validation and test data-are within 2% of perfect calibration for the twenty prediction intervals tested. We show that this model can also be used to obtain global density predictions with uncertainties at a given epoch.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
CHINA
Nature.com

MatSciBERT: A materials domain language model for text mining and information extraction

A large amount of materials science knowledge is generated and stored as text published in peer-reviewed scientific literature. While recent developments in natural language processing, such as Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT) models, provide promising information extraction tools, these models may yield suboptimal results when applied on materials domain since they are not trained in materials science specific notations and jargons. Here, we present a materials-aware language model, namely, MatSciBERT, trained on a large corpus of peer-reviewed materials science publications. We show that MatSciBERT outperforms SciBERT, a language model trained on science corpus, and establish state-of-the-art results on three downstream tasks, named entity recognition, relation classification, and abstract classification. We make the pre-trained weights of MatSciBERT publicly accessible for accelerated materials discovery and information extraction from materials science texts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Off-harmonic optical probing of high intensity laser plasma expansion dynamics in solid density hydrogen jets

Due to the non-linear nature of relativistic laser induced plasma processes, the development of laser-plasma accelerators requires precise numerical modeling. Especially high intensity laser-solid interactions are sensitive to the temporal laser rising edge and the predictive capability of simulations suffers from incomplete information on the plasma state at the onset of the relativistic interaction. Experimental diagnostics utilizing ultra-fast optical backlighters can help to ease this challenge by providing temporally resolved inside into the plasma density evolution. We present the successful implementation of an off-harmonic optical probe laser setup to investigate the interaction of a high-intensity laser at \(5.4\times 10^{21}\,\hbox {W/cm}^{2}\) peak intensity with a solid-density cylindrical cryogenic hydrogen jet target of \({5}\,{\upmu }\mathrm{m}\) diameter as a target test bed. The temporal synchronization of pump and probe laser, spectral filtering and spectrally resolved data of the parasitic plasma self-emission are discussed. The probing technique mitigates detector saturation by self-emission and allowed to record a temporal scan of shadowgraphy data revealing details of the target ionization and expansion dynamics that were so far not accessible for the given laser intensity. Plasma expansion speeds of up to \((2.3 \pm 0.4)\times 10^{7}\,\hbox {m/s}\) followed by full target transparency at \({1.4}\,{\mathrm{ps}}\) after the high intensity laser peak are observed. A three dimensional particle-in-cell simulation initiated with the diagnosed target pre-expansion at \({-0.2}\,{\mathrm{ps}}\) and post processed by ray tracing simulations supports the experimental observations and demonstrates the capability of time resolved optical diagnostics to provide quantitative input and feedback to the numerical treatment within the time frame of the relativistic laser-plasma interaction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How to ensure the Human Cell Atlas benefits humanity

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Centre for Genomic Regulation, Barcelona, Spain. Bartha Maria Knoppers. McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Barbara Wold. California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Min A Yoon which was incorrectly given as Min A. Yoon. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Radiology and Research Institute of Radiology, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Asan Medical Center, 88...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nature.com

Cramped chamber hides some of North America’s biggest cave art

Some of the largest-known Native American cave art has been revealed with the help of 3D imaging, which uncovered figures spanning more than 2 metres in an Alabama cavern1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access...
ALABAMA STATE
Nature.com

Author Correction: AMMI and GGE biplot analysis for yield performance and stability assessment of selected Bambara groundnut (Vigna subterranea L. Verdc.) genotypes under the multi-environmental trials (METs)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01411-2, published online 23 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the title of the paper, where the word "trials" was incorrectly given as "trails". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Laboratory of Climate-Smart Food Crop...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Diagnostic performance of a 5-plex malaria immunoassay in regions co-endemic for Plasmodium falciparum, P. vivax, P. knowlesi, P. malariae and P. ovale

Commercial point-of-care tests remain insufficient for accurately detecting and differentiating low-level malaria infections in regions co-endemic with multiple non-falciparum species, including zoonotic Plasmodium knowlesi (Pk). A 5-plex chemiluminescent assay simultaneously measures pan-Plasmodium lactate dehydrogenase (pLDH), P. falciparum (Pf)-LDH, P. vivax (Pv)-LDH, Pf-histidine-rich protein-2 (HRP2), and C-reactive protein. We assessed its diagnostic performance on whole blood (WB) samples from 102 healthy controls and 306 PCR-confirmed clinical cases of Pf, Pv, Pk, P. malariae (Pm) and P. ovale (Po) mono-infections from Southeast-Asia. We confirm its excellent HRP2-based detection of Pf. Cross-reactivity of Pf-LDH with all non-falciparum species tested was observed (specificity 57.3%). Pv-LDH performance was suboptimal for Pv (93.9% sensitivity and 73.9% specificity). Poor specificity was driven by strong Pk cross-reactivity, with Pv-LDH detecting 93.9% of Pk infections. The pan-LDH-to-Pf-LDH ratio was capable of discerning Pv from Pk, and robustly differentiated Pf from Pm or Po infection, useful in regions with hrp2/3 deletions. We tested the platform's performance in plasma for the first time, with WB outperforming plasma for all analytes except Pv-LDH for Pk. The platform is a promising tool for WB malaria diagnosis, although further development is warranted to improve its utility in regions co-endemic for multiple non-falciparum species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Addendum: Large metallicity variations in the Galactic interstellar medium

You have full access to this article via your institution. In this Article, we stated that significant amounts of low-metallicity gas in the neutral interstellar medium (ISM) are needed to explain the observed abundance patterns. We clarify here that the exact amount of low-metallicity gas present along each line of sight is difficult to quantify because several assumptions are required to derive the gas mass from the column densities measured along the line of sight. The volatile elements often deviate from the linear fit to the more refractory elements in the abundance patterns (Extended Data Fig. 3 of the original Article). As suggested in the Article, this indicates that there must be a mixture of different gas types along many lines of sight. Near-solar metallicity gas could give rise to the volatile elements, while the low-metallicity nearly dust-free gas could dominate the abundance patterns of the refractory elements. The exact composition of this gas mixture is hard to determine. Our results favour the possibility that an amount between a few per cent and almost half of the gas has a low metallicity, but we cannot rule out a mixture of solar-metallicity gas having vastly different levels of depletion onto dust grains. These results do not contradict the observations that HII regions and OB stars show smaller scatter in metallicity, particularly if the mass contribution of the low-metallicity gas is small, and in general given that some of the neutral gas is in an extended phase of the ISM rather than tracing denser (and possibly more mixed) star-forming environments. Our results do show, however, that low-metallicity gas is present in the ISM, the mass of which is unconstrained so far. Our observations highlight the variety in chemical enrichment of the neutral ISM, both in terms of metallicity and dust depletion. A more complete analysis of the chemical properties of the ISM is under way.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Genetic associations with learning over 100 days of practice

Cognitive performance is both heritable and sensitive to environmental inputs and sustained practice over time. However, it is currently unclear how genetic effects on cognitive performance change over the course of learning. We examine how polygenic scores (PGS) created from genome-wide association studies of educational attainment and cognitive performance are related to improvements in performance across nine cognitive tests (measuring perceptual speed, working memory, and episodic memory) administered to 131 adults (N"‰="‰51, ages"‰="‰20"“31, and N"‰="‰80, ages"‰="‰65"“80 years) repeatedly across 100 days. We observe that PGS associations with performance on a given task can change over the course of learning, with the specific pattern of change in associations differing across tasks. PGS correlations with pre-test to post-test scores may mask variability in how soon learning occurs over the course of practice. The associations between PGS and learning do not appear to simply reconstitute patterns of association between baseline performance and subsequent learning. Associations involving PGSs, however, were small with large confidence intervals. Intensive longitudinal research such as that described here may be of substantial value for clarifying the genetics of learning when implemented as far larger scale.
SCIENCE

