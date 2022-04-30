Andy Hall Combo to perform jazz at First Lutheran
The Andy Hall Combo will round out the shortened season of First Friday Jazz at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St., at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6. Hall,...www.ontownmedia.com
The Andy Hall Combo will round out the shortened season of First Friday Jazz at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St., at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6. Hall,...www.ontownmedia.com
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.https://www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 1