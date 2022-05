The Bulldogs dominated Sweet Home in a home meet on April 27; softball continues winless skidTrack and Field Sweet Home came to compete against Woodburn on April 27, but it was largely the Bulldogs taking the top spots in the Oregon West Conference dual. The boys were replete with event winners, starting with sprinter and junior Efrain Valencia, who won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.73 seconds; in the 200 meters, junior Yahir Romero Garcia took first with a time of 24.92 seconds; and in the 400-meter race freshman Gerardo Camacho took first with a time of...

WOODBURN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO