US economy suffers first decline since 2020

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, whose out-of-consensus views about the risks of persistent inflation have come true, is reiterating his concerns about a potential U.S. downturn: He now says a recession is “the most likely thing” partly because the Federal Reserve “is going to have to keep going [in its effort to subdue inflation] until we see disinflation.”
Sky high inflation. Rising interest rates. Falling home purchases. Analysts are working to digest a host of signals about the state of the U.S. economy, which emerged from a pandemic recession stronger than anyone could have believed. This week, those alarming trends collided with another major data point showing U.S....
Americans are quickly losing confidence in the U.S. economy, according to a new survey published this week, reflecting heightened concerns among consumers about sky-high inflation and the rising price of everyday goods. A Gallup survey published Wednesday shows Americans have low levels of confidence in the economy, with 42% rating...
LPL Financial chief market strategist Ryan Detrick joined "Mornings with Maria" Friday and said that the U.S. economy won’t fall into a recession. Detrick made these comments ahead of the release of the March core personal consumption expenditures report. WHAT IS A RECESSION, AND SHOULD AMERICANS BE WORRIED?. RYAN...
Former Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig argued on Wednesday that a recession in the U.S. could potentially happen "sooner than next year" amid the central bank's expected aggressive tightening measures. Hoenig made the comments on "Mornings with Maria" on Wednesday, one day after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard suggested...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. stimulus checks were too small and too short-lived to cause the country’s record-high rates of inflation, says Andrew Yang, one of the most dedicated proponents of universal basic income—a fiscal policy that is essentially stimulus checks forever.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Asian markets fell in holiday-thinned trade Monday following another tech-led rout on Wall Street, with focus on the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike this week. Adding to the dour mood was data showing Chinese manufacturing activity shrank last month at its fastest pace since the start of the pandemic owing to Covid lockdowns in the country's biggest cities.
Experts and investors warned inflation is likely to plague the United States for years to come, despite reassurance from President Biden and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that it is transitory, or on track to decline in the next year. Powell said in March he expects inflation to remain high through...
April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer goods firms, including P&G and Coca-Cola, are preparing for an impending slowdown in demand as runaway inflation fuels a surge in prices of everything from toothpaste to sodas and hammers the spending power of Americans. Companies, including Gillette-maker P&G (PG.N), PepsiCo (PEP.O) and Hershey...
