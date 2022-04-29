ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualitative analysis of hotspots and intrusive memories after viewing an aversive film highlights their sensory and spatial features

By Laura Singh
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Intrusive memories of trauma are recurrent distressing sensory-perceptual impressions of the traumatic event that enter consciousness spontaneously and unwanted. They often contain the worst moment/s ('hotspots') of the trauma memory and have primarily been studied in clinical populations after real trauma. Intrusive memories can also be studied using analogue trauma as...

www.nature.com

#Spatial Analysis#Hotspots#Holmes And Holmes#Intrusion#Nct04608097#Event
