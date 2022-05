It’s official, Betty White’s luxurious home in Los Angeles is now on the market. But, if there are any buyers interested, just know the residence doesn’t come cheap. On the Sotheby’s Realty website, The Golden Girls actress’s house is listed for $10.6 million. The Brentwood Park residency was purchased by the Hollywood icon and her husband, Allen Ludden, in the year 1968. In addition, the house listing says there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms across the 3,000-square-foot main house.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO