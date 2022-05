AURORA — The Mesabi Range College baseball team split a pair of games Monday with divisional rival Vermilion. In the opener, the Norsemen scored four runs in the first two innings and that was enough to carry them to a 4-3 win over the Ironmen. In the second game, the Ironmen exacted their revenge, downing Mesabi Range 5-2. In the first game, Gabriel Soto got the win on the mound,...

AURORA, MN ・ 37 MINUTES AGO