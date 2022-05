PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A Pleasant Grove man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a woman in several ways such as electrocution, suffocation, and strangulation. Hector Ortega, 43, was arrested outside of his home on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to suffocate the woman with a pillow, made her get into a […]

