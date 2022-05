2015 Polish horror movie The Lure is not your average horror movie; it is also a musical. Set in ‘80s Poland, creator Agnieszka Smoczynska tells the story of young mermaid sisters, Golden and Silver, played by Polish actresses Michalina Olszańska and Marta Mazurek, who are living on land and eat people. Through song and musical numbers, Smoczynska brings out the horrors of this film. Different genres from synth-pop to punk are used to accentuate moods and create intensity in the movie. Overall, the musical numbers add a layer of illusion that can disorient the viewer and blur the lines between what is deemed normal in the film but is actually horrific.

