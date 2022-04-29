ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Lehman College to open new business school this summer

By Jared Maloney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLehman College announced on Dec. 14 that it will launch its School of Business on July 1. While the college has offered courses and undergraduate degrees in business, this is the first time Lehman is dedicating a school for business since its founding in 1931. This decision is largely...

PIX11

2 New York principals honored with national awards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Principals are already everyday heroes. Now two of them, from Queens and the Bronx, are getting national recognition. Principal Brendan Mims of MSA 358 in Jamaica, Queens beat out hundreds of other principals across the country to win the coveted National Principal of the Year award. With 340 middle school students, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harvard Health

Representation making difference

Samantha C.W. O’Sullivan didn’t know she wanted to be a physicist when she first arrived on campus. She liked the subject, but the Adams House senior wasn’t sure of what she might be able to do with a physics degree and couldn’t quite picture herself as an academic.
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Over 200 men celebrate graduation from Doe Fund in Harlem

NEW YORK -- More than 200 men in Harlem celebrated a huge accomplishment Saturday.All of the men have either experienced homelessness or incarceration.Saturday, they donned graduation caps and gowns and gathered at the Apollo Theater to celebrate employment, permanent housing and sobriety.It was all made possible through a nonprofit called the Doe Fund, which helps men transition back to normal life and find success.Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs spoke at their graduation. He's the first person to serve in the New York State Legislature who has been incarcerated."Like all of you, I worked hard for my second chance," he said. "Whatever you do, believe you can do it. Show them that human element of you. They need to see it."Since it started more than 30 years ago, the Doe Fund says it has helped more than 30,000 men.
ADVOCACY

