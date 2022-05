BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State softball closed out the regular season with two wins over Wisconsin-Parkside on Sunday afternoon, winning the first game 10-1 in five innings and the second game 11-5. In the first game, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. A walk-off three-run home run by Paige Kortz ended the game via the run rule in the fifth.

