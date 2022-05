Road rebuilding projects are set to start this week in Arenac and Saginaw counties as part of the largest investment in roads and bridges in Michigan's history. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the projects in a press release on Monday, May 5. Other projects include M-66 resurfacing near East Jordan in Antrim and Charlevoix counties, Michigan Avenue resurfacing in Marshall and M-37 resurfacing in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County and US-41 rebuilding in Houghton in Houghton County. The work is expected to support more than 655 jobs, according to the release.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO