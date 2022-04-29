New Service Changes for Q1 2022 and what it means for riders – from the @PGH_Bus_Info Hotline
About Port Authority’s “Quarterly Service Adjustments”. Four times every year, the Port Authority adjusts its transit schedules and routes to account for construction, road closures, rider/worker requests, ridership shifts, and/or all of the other unexpected changes that might affect Pittsburgh roads. These quarterly adjustments were dialed back because of the pandemic,...www.pittsburghforpublictransit.org
