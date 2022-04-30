ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Every Georgia player taken through first three rounds of NFL draft

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ocl6W_0fOsg86z00

On Thursday night, the Georgia Bulldogs became the first school in history to have five defensive players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

But the Bulldogs were not done. On Friday night, Georgia fans watched four more of their players selected in the second and third rounds.

Georgia has already matched its 2021 draft total of nine players, the school record. That’s mark will surely be shattered on Saturday because the Dawgs have five more players that are expected to be drafted.

Here’s a look at every Georgia player selected so far through the first three rounds.

Round 1, pick 1: DE Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KR9up_0fOsg86z00

Round 1, pick 13: DT Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaFEb_0fOsg86z00

Round 1, pick 22: LB Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pq3J5_0fOsg86z00

Round 1, pick 28: DT Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9sjj_0fOsg86z00

Round 1, pick 32: S Lewis Cine, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkT14_0fOsg86z00

Round 2, pick 52: WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJK3F_0fOsg86z00

Round 2, pick 63: RB James Cook, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7GHU_0fOsg86z00

Round 3, pick 83: LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlpW4_0fOsg86z00

Round 3, pick 102: LB Channing Tindall, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ny9Tc_0fOsg86z00

HONORABLE MENTION: Round 1, pick 26: Ex-UGA (FSU) OLB Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPRFo_0fOsg86z00

