Every Georgia player taken through first three rounds of NFL draft
On Thursday night, the Georgia Bulldogs became the first school in history to have five defensive players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
But the Bulldogs were not done. On Friday night, Georgia fans watched four more of their players selected in the second and third rounds.
Georgia has already matched its 2021 draft total of nine players, the school record. That’s mark will surely be shattered on Saturday because the Dawgs have five more players that are expected to be drafted.
Here’s a look at every Georgia player selected so far through the first three rounds.
Round 1, pick 1: DE Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1, pick 13: DT Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1, pick 22: LB Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers
Round 1, pick 28: DT Devonte Wyatt, Green Bay Packers
Round 1, pick 32: S Lewis Cine, Minnesota Vikings
Round 2, pick 52: WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 2, pick 63: RB James Cook, New York Giants
Round 3, pick 83: LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3, pick 102: LB Channing Tindall, Miami Dolphins
HONORABLE MENTION: Round 1, pick 26: Ex-UGA (FSU) OLB Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets
Comments / 0