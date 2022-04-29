Georgia LB Channing Tindall taken in third round of 2022 NFL draft

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall was selected with the 102nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins on Friday night.

It was on the 38th pick of the third round that Georgia had its ninth player this year get drafted into the NFL.

Tindall is a taller linebacker with excellent speed and range. He is built for the modern day NFL. Hailing from Columbia, South Carolina, Tindall participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl ahead of the NFL draft.

Tindall recorded 67 total tackles and 5.5 sacks on Georgia’s legendary defense last year.