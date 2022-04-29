ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Georgia LB Channing Tindall taken in third round of 2022 NFL draft

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall was selected with the 102nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins on Friday night.

It was on the 38th pick of the third round that Georgia had its ninth player this year get drafted into the NFL.

Tindall is a taller linebacker with excellent speed and range. He is built for the modern day NFL. Hailing from Columbia, South Carolina, Tindall participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl ahead of the NFL draft.

Tindall recorded 67 total tackles and 5.5 sacks on Georgia’s legendary defense last year.

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
