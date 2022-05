MyKayla Maddox rushed for one touchdown and passed for three as top-seeded Fleming Island advanced comfortably from its playoff opener, winning 26-12 against visiting Crestview from the Panhandle in Tuesday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-2A flag football quarterfinal. Sarah Yirka, Rose Martin and Mackenzie Kirk caught TD passes for the...

FLEMING ISLAND, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO