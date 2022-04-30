ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

Nazareth/Easton and Liberty/Freedom baseball 04.29.22

WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoubleheader of baseball taking to the diamond at...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Arizona 5, Miami 4

LOB_Arizona 8, Miami 6. 2B_Marte (7), Walker (4), Hummel (2), Chisholm Jr. (5). HR_Walker (6), P.Smith (2). SB_Hummel (2). HBP_Frías (Anderson). WP_Frías. Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Libka; Third, Ryan Wills. T_3:24. A_6,263 (36,742).
MIAMI, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton rallies past Parkland for a big road win

OREFIELD, Pa. - Northampton went on the road into hostile territory and took down a tough Parkland squad, 5-2. The Trojans jumped out to a 2-0 lead through three innings of play. The Konkrete Kids wouldn't get their first run on the board until the fourth inning. They would tie things up in the sixth thanks to Angela Fisher with a RBI double.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall mixes talent with mental toughness on the field

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall is coming down the stretch with a 13-3 record, and just won a hard fought game over Emmaus with a ninth inning comeback. The Zephyrs are one of the most resilient groups in District Xi-6A and the EPC. Not only do they have the mental make-up...
WHITEHALL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Nazareth, PA
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Nazareth, PA
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Parkland downs Northampton on senior night for their 12th win

OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland defending their home diamond on senior night with a 10-5 win over Northampton. The Konkrete Kids jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but then the Trojans answered right back in the bottom of the first. Matt Razzis drove in three-runs with one swing of the bat.
NORTHAMPTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy