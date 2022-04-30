Nazareth/Easton and Liberty/Freedom baseball 04.29.22

PHILADELPHIA - With Monday being the deadline for all 30 MLB teams to reduce rosters to 28 players, the Philadelphia Phillies optioned relievers Damon Jones and Christopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley. Due to the shortened spring training following the lockout, for one month teams were permitted to carry 28 players...
OREFIELD, Pa. - Northampton went on the road into hostile territory and took down a tough Parkland squad, 5-2. The Trojans jumped out to a 2-0 lead through three innings of play. The Konkrete Kids wouldn't get their first run on the board until the fourth inning. They would tie things up in the sixth thanks to Angela Fisher with a RBI double.
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall is coming down the stretch with a 13-3 record, and just won a hard fought game over Emmaus with a ninth inning comeback. The Zephyrs are one of the most resilient groups in District Xi-6A and the EPC. Not only do they have the mental make-up...
OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland defending their home diamond on senior night with a 10-5 win over Northampton. The Konkrete Kids jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but then the Trojans answered right back in the bottom of the first. Matt Razzis drove in three-runs with one swing of the bat.
MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights softball coach, Don Roach reached a milestone the other day. The Bullets took down Twin Valley, 10-9 giving Roach his 400th career win as the head man for the program.
Comments / 0