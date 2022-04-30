Reading v. Tri-State 04.29.22

Pennsylvania invested more than $9.7 million this month towards the preservation of more than 3,500 acres of farmland from possible future development. The investment included 128 acres in Northampton County. The Lehigh Valley now has 633 protected farms, including farms in Carbon County. That’s 46,986 acres of protected farmland.
MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights softball coach, Don Roach reached a milestone the other day. The Bullets took down Twin Valley, 10-9 giving Roach his 400th career win as the head man for the program.
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley region, including one restaurant with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a modern casual restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open four more locations — two in the Lehigh Valley and two in New York — in the coming months. The new Lehigh Valley locations will include ...
