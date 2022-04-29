ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

TAOS REGIONAL LANDFILL CLOSURE

taosgov.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAOS REGIONAL LANDFILL EARLY CLOSURE APRIL 29, 2022. Due to high sustained winds...

www.taosgov.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

More Evacuations Expected Near Dangerous Southwest Wildfires

Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. The biggest fire in the U.S. grew to more than 117 square miles...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Extreme wildfire danger escalating across the western US

Numerous fires are already burning, some out of control, and weather conditions are making the fire danger much worse. As more than 500 firefighters battled massive flames across the Southwest, helicopters buzzed overhead with buckets of water for the first time on Thursday. Over the past week, at least half of a dozen wildfires raced across Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, and AccuWeather forecasters warned that the spring winds combined with little precipitation and warm weather would only help fuel the fires.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taos, NM
News 12

Plenty of sunshine on Sunday on Long Island; rain returns Monday

Beautiful weather continues on Sunday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine around, says Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. Afternoon clouds will build in ahead of rain showers that will arrive early Monday. SUNDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Afternoon and evening clouds slowly...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

Rain overnight; wet weather kicks off workweek across Long Island

Overnight rain will lead into a cloudy Monday with periods of rain showers throughout the day. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says high temperatures Monday will reach 56 degrees. TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers returning late Tuesday night. Highs near 60 and lows near 48. WEDNESDAY:...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRN News 2

Active weather pattern for the work week

As the cold front passes through we’ll see lower humidity spreading in from the west, making for a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will gust up to 20 mph out of the west. As the cold front passes through we’ll see lower humidity spreading in from the west, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
US News and World Report

New Mexico Wildfire Burns 166 Homes, Thousands Ready to Evacuate

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - A drought-driven wildfire has destroyed 166 homes in northern New Mexico and is threatening hundreds more as fierce winds fan flames towards mountain villages, local officials said. Thousands of residents were on standby to evacuate amid fears a Friday wind storm would push the blaze into...
TAOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy