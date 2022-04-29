TAOS REGIONAL LANDFILL CLOSURE

Numerous fires are already burning, some out of control, and weather conditions are making the fire danger much worse. As more than 500 firefighters battled massive flames across the Southwest, helicopters buzzed overhead with buckets of water for the first time on Thursday. Over the past week, at least half of a dozen wildfires raced across Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, and AccuWeather forecasters warned that the spring winds combined with little precipitation and warm weather would only help fuel the fires.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO