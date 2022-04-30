ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Dogs attack two women, kill one; owner faces manslaughter charge

By Jason Collum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN COUNTY | Two separate attacks by the same pack of vicious dogs in two days south of Red Bay have left one woman dead, one woman injured, and the dogs’ owner now facing manslaughter charges. Brandy Dowdy, 39, of Red Bay, has been charged after Friday’s fatal...

