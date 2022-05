This list is based on prior customer reviews. Dano's Diner offers a range of burgers named after some of baseball's most famous players. The Jackie Robinson burger, with onion, green pepper, ham, secret sauce, and sweet pineapple, is a fan favorite, as is the Coach Shep burger, which sandwiches a patty between two of Dano's Diner's most popular pancakes. Guests can also play burger roulette, leaving it up to the chef to determine what goes on their burger.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO