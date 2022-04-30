ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

18 facing meth trafficking, money laundering charges after massive Indiana sting

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY3V6_0fOs8dVe00
Meth trafficking, money laundering in Indiana A federal grand jury on Friday, April 29, 2022, indicted 18 people from central and southern Indiana on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. (BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 18 people from central and southern Indiana on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Although three defendants remain at large, 15 suspects linked to the methamphetamine trafficking operation were arrested Thursday in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detroit, Michigan, WTHR reported.

According to WXIN, authorities stated that, to date, roughly 82 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,750 fentanyl pills, 35 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of suspected THC gummies have been seized as part of the investigation, as well as nine firearms and an estimated $9,000 in U.S. currency.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana identified the following individuals charged in the sting:

  • Edeer Avila, 38, of Mexico (at large): Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Martin Felix-Garcia, 33, of Phoenix, Arizona (at large): Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
  • Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, of Columbus, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Julio Vincente-Guox, 33, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Kenia Acosta, 38, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, of Seymour, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Allison Perdue, 24, of Seymour: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • John Whiffing, 47, of Terre Haute, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, of Indianapolis (not yet in custody): Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, of Columbus: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Jendry Medina, 20, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

In addition to federal charges, five defendants face state charges in Jackson County while another faces charges in Bartholomew County, WXIN reported.

If defendants are convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth, they could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison, no less than five years of supervised release, and up to a $10 million fine. If convicted of money laundering, defendants face up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine, WTHR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
City
Columbus, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WOKV

Customs agents seize more than $10M in fake Rolexes in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Indianapolis intercepted two shipments of counterfeit Rolex watches last week that, if genuine, would have been worth an estimated $10.1 million. According to a news release, the seizures occurred Wednesday and Friday after inspectors detained the shipments based on “intelligence...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOKV

Customs agents in Louisville seize ketamine worth $100K in makeup shipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, Kentucky, intercepted a shipment containing 15 pounds of illegal ketamine Wednesday with an estimated street value of $100,000. According to a news release, the shipment originated from a German residence and was manifested as professional makeup. CBP officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
WOKV

Prosecutors: USPS manager ran drugs through the mail

GREECE, N.Y. — Federal prosecutors have filed charges against a New York man whom they say was buying and selling mass quantities of drugs while working as the manager of a post office. In a criminal complaint, investigators said that agents used cameras, confidential informants and even went through...
GREECE, NY
WOKV

Georgia street-racing sting nets nearly 90 arrests, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in an Atlanta suburb have arrested nearly 90 people in connection with a street-racing sting, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County police said Sunday that they arrested 68 adults and 20 minors after officers responded to a report of illegal street racing at Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. The drivers also are accused of surrounding a pizza delivery person’s vehicle and damaging it, police said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WOKV

Ohio garage collapse leaves cars hanging over massive hole

PARMA, Ohio — A partial garage collapse in Ohio caused a lot of damage. In a Facebook post, the Parma Fire Department shared pictures and videos of the scene, showing a broken pipe spraying water onto cars and flooding the garage. Photos attached to the post show two cars hanging over the hole where the roof of the structure once stood.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Southern Indiana#Detroit#Terre Haute#Wthr#Wxin
WOKV

Timeline: How a murder suspect escaped an Alabama jail

FLORENCE, Ala. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail by apparently feigning a trip to the courthouse with a corrections officer, according to authorities. Vicki White, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office assistant director, was last seen escorting inmate...
FLORENCE, AL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy