Associate Head Coach Sara Marino plays with her son, Bryce Marino

By Katie Kriz/Missourian
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago
Different bat, same result: Moore's third homer gives MU softball win over Aggies

Moore drove in six of Missouri's seven runs in the Tigers' win against Texas A&M on Friday.

Wyoming News

Missouri baseball wins emotion-filled game over Southeast Missouri

In Missouri baseball’s final midweek home game, coach Steve Bieser led his team against a familiar opponent. The Tigers faced off against Bieser’s old stomping ground Southeast Missouri, winning 9-3. Before taking the Missouri job, Bieser coached the Redhawks from 2013 to 2016, leading them to three straight Ohio Valley Conference titles. “This is not a game I enjoy playing, to be honest,” Bieser said. “I know when I was at SEMO it was always nice to come here to play, so we keep them...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Wyoming News

SEC softball weekend recap: Significant movement in standings as finish line nears

Another weekend of SEC softball led to a shuffling of the middle of the conference standings. The top three and bottom four teams remained in the same positions, but nearly every team in the middle of the pack moved up or down at least one spot. The following is a recap of the conference matchups from this past weekend that helped bring about those changes. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. These are the rankings each team...
SPORTS
Wyoming News

Montana State receiver Jaden Smith enters transfer portal

Jaden Smith is the ninth Montana State football player, and the third wide receiver, to enter the transfer portal since the 2021 regular season ended. Smith, who started the first 11 games last season, announced his entrance into the portal Friday on social media. The Texas native is a rising redshirt sophomore recruited by Jeff Choate, who left MSU to be co-defensive coordinator at Texas and was replaced by Brent Vigen last year. ...
BOZEMAN, MT
Wyoming News

Q&A: Montana State lineman TJ Session explains why he entered transfer portal

TJ Session has been a popular guy since entering the transfer portal. The former Montana State offensive lineman announced his portal decision last Tuesday. In the week since, Session has received scholarship offers from Pac-12 programs Arizona State, Cal and Oregon State, among other colleges at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. The rising redshirt sophomore is going on an official visit to Cal this week, ASU next week and Michigan State the week after that (Michigan State hasn’t offered a scholarship yet but is showing...
BOZEMAN, MT
Wyoming News

Former Wildcat Trevon Mason receives rookie minicamp invitation from New York Jets

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Trevon Mason will get his NFL shot with the New York Jets. Mason was invited to the Jets rookie minicamp on Tuesday, he posted to social media. ✈️Repost from @KineticSports5 •Congrats to the BIG DOG @trevon22mason on being invited to attend the @nyjets Rookie Mini Camp! We know you are about to make your presence known! pic.twitter.com/NjUz0IP4Bj— Trevon Mason (@Trevon22Mason) May 4, 2022 ...
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

Frost gets 1-year show-cause order among NU's penalties for misuse of special-teams analyst

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost received a one-year show-cause penalty plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the upcoming season for failure to appropriately monitor a special-teams analyst during the 2020 season. In a news release Monday, the NCAA said Nebraska violated rules for "countable coaches," and that Frost violated head coach responsibility rules, according to an agreement reached by the Division I Committee on Infractions. The university,...
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

