Missouri's Emma Raabe, left, tags out runner Koko Wooley

Another weekend of SEC softball led to a shuffling of the middle of the conference standings. The top three and bottom four teams remained in the same positions, but nearly every team in the middle of the pack moved up or down at least one spot. The following is a recap of the conference matchups from this past weekend that helped bring about those changes. (The rankings used below are from last week’s USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. These are the rankings each team...

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO