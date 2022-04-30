ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Different bat, same result: Moore's third homer gives MU softball win over Aggies

By Chris Blake
 4 days ago

There was panic in Missouri softball’s dugout.

Hatti Moore, who was up to bat in the bottom of the eighth in a tie game, had the wrong bat in her hands.

“I went up to the plate and I realized I didn’t have my bat, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Moore said. “I looked at the dugout (and) I was like, ‘Get me my bat. Get me my bat.’”

Moore never got the right equipment.

On the first pitch she saw, Moore used Riley Frizell and Kara Daly’s bat to hit a walk-off home run that sealed the Tigers’ 7-5 win over Texas A&M on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Moore’s eighth-inning homer was her third of the contest, doubling her season total entering Friday.

Moore’s first home run came in the third inning of a scoreless game when she lifted a homer over the center-field wall. Jenna Laird then went back-to-back with Moore to build on Missouri’s lead.

One inning later, with Alex Honnold and Kendal Cook on base, Moore struck for a second time. After working a full count, she pulled Aggies pitcher Grace Uribe’s offering onto the crowded berm beyond the left-field fence.

Moore’s second long ball gave the Tigers (30-17, 9-9 SEC) a 5-1 lead, but Texas A&M (27-19, 5-14) stormed back against Missouri starter Jordan Weber.

Weber was sharp through her first five innings, allowing three hits and one run, but she hit a roadblock in the sixth. Morgan Smith recorded the Aggies’ second home run to cut into Missouri’s lead. Weber’s command then briefly eluded her. She hit a batter and walked another on four pitches before Rylen Wiggins tied the game with a three-run homer.

Missouri coach Larissa Anderson stuck with her starter.

“I knew why she was getting hit — they were crowding the plate,” Anderson said. “After she had that hit batter she was afraid to go back inside, and that’s why she was leaving the ball over the heart of the plate, because she was afraid to take back the inside.”

“After that inning, I just went up to her and I said, ‘You’re better than every hitter you’re ever gonna face, so you have to own the inside part of the plate. Do not be afraid to hit them.’ And she responded beautifully.”

Weber put together scoreless seventh and eighth innings to buy time until Moore made an already memorable night one to never forget.

“I’ve had a frustrating year, so this meant a lot for me,” Moore said.

On Friday, that frustration was drowned out by chants of “Hatti Moore” that echoed through the night after the Tigers’ fifth consecutive win.

