May the fourth be with you; today is Star Wars Day, the unofficial day where fans across the country celebrate the science fiction movie series. I was going to write this article as a roundup showing fans what events are happening around Billings for Star Wars Day, but I was sad to find out that there isn't anything happening. Not even any of the movie theaters in town are showing the Star Wars films. Why not?

BILLINGS, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO