Former Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. drafted by Washington Commanders in Round 3

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Robinson didn’t become the Crimson Tide’s lead back until the 2021 season, his fifth year with the program.

After seeing numerous running backs that were ahead of him on the depth chart get drafted, it’s his turn to bask in the spotlight.

Last season, he tallied 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 carries.

The Commanders are no strangers to drafting former Alabama stars. In fact, Robinson wasn’t even the first in this draft. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was selected by the NFC East franchise in the second round.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the 2022 NFL draft and former Alabama players in the NFL.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below.

State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
#Brian Robinson#The Commanders#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Roll Tide Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star LB Malik Bryant releases top five, dishes on Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff could be one step closer to adding another member to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant recently cut down his number of schools to five. He is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player from Florida according to 247Sports composite rankings. Overall, Bryant is the No. 35 player in the nation.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton

With the 50th overall pick in the second round, the New England Patriots selected wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Known for being a speedy wide receiver at Baylor, Thornton will have a chance to prove himself, as New England looks to add depth to the wide receiver room. With his playmaking ability, the rookie could find himself an integral part of the offense throughout the course of his Patriots career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

