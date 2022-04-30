ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

US-95 reopens after carjacking suspect gets struck by car

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Comments / 2

NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after being struck by vehicle near Charleston, 10th Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a crash that killed one person near Charleston Blvd. and 10th Street Thursday morning. LVMPD officers have confirmed the person was illegally crossing the street resulting in the crash around 6:45a.m. Police said the driver of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox5 KVVU

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead

Couple married on flight to Las Vegas thanks to Southwest crew and passengers. A couple from Oklahoma City said their ‘I do’s’ midair on a flight to Vegas after their connecting flight was canceled. Updated: 1 hour ago. Teachers and school administrators are signing up for self-defense...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

Police investigate homicide near Lake Mead, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan homicide detectives are investigating an incident that occurred near Lake Mead and Jones on Wednesday night. According to detectives, the incident occurred at 5800 West Lake Mead around 9:30 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. No other details have been released.
LAS VEGAS, NV

