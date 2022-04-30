ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson home trashed by squatters

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidership on alternate methods for getting to and from...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 2

Related
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Motorcycle crash in Henderson leaves 23-year-old dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Henderson Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and box truck that occurred at the intersection of Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive, around 9:40 a.m. today. According to police, Maxwell Harris, 23, was struck riding his motorcycle and was pronounced dead after being taken to Sunrise Trauma. A […]
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nurse shoots and kills herself while on duty in hospital ER

An investigation is underway in California after a nurse reportedly took her own life while at work in the emergency department of a hospital, police have said.Santa Clara police said it responded to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Kaiser’s Santa Clara Medical Center in Santa Clara at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.A woman nurse, who has not been identified, was found to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to NBC Bay Area, she was halfway through her shift at the hospital when the incident occurred.Officers did not lock down the hospital,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squatters#Ndot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead

Couple married on flight to Las Vegas thanks to Southwest crew and passengers. A couple from Oklahoma City said their ‘I do’s’ midair on a flight to Vegas after their connecting flight was canceled. Updated: 1 hour ago. Teachers and school administrators are signing up for self-defense...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy