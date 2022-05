Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Shadle Park 11, Rogers 1: Landon Plourde struck out six in a complete game and the Highlanders (13-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-16-1, 0-11) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Dylan Kakuda drove in two runs and Johnny Hernandez went 2 for 2 with three runs for Shadle Park. Jaxon Brewer knocked in a run for Rogers.

