Weekly News Brief -- Hardin County Local Sports

Kountze varsity softball

On 4/28, the Kountze varsity softball team won their home non-conference game against Pollok Central by a score of 12-5.

Longhorns power past Raiders in bi-district opener, 11-1

Hamshire-Fannett softball used 15 hits to power past Lumberton at Lamar University. Four different Longhorn players recorded multiple RBI, including 4 runs batted in by Olivia Moore. After Lumberton took a quick 1-0 lead, it was Moore’s two-run homer in the second inning put the Longhorns ahead for good. The two teams will meet again on Saturday for Game 2 at Lamar.

Kountze ISD Tennis

Lady Raiders fall to Midlothian Heritage in state semifinal

On April 13, Lumberton girls soccer team lost in 4A soccer semifinals. Lumberton led 1-0 in the first halftime, and Midlothian Heritage scored four unanswered goals in the second half. Lumberton's defense had only given up two goals combined in its last 17 games. But the Jaguars’ skilled group of attackers, combined with a windy day at Birkelbach Stadium made things difficult on Lumberton’s normally-sound back line. The Lady Raiders were the only Southeast Texas team to reach the state tournament. The defending 4A champion, Heritage will face Celina on Thursday.

