Kountze, TX

Weekly News Brief -- Hardin County Local Sports

Henry Cooper, Hardin County, TX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sses9_0fOrsc1d00
Kountze varsity softball

On 4/28, the Kountze varsity softball team won their home non-conference game against Pollok Central by a score of 12-5.

Longhorns power past Raiders in bi-district opener, 11-1

Hamshire-Fannett softball used 15 hits to power past Lumberton at Lamar University. Four different Longhorn players recorded multiple RBI, including 4 runs batted in by Olivia Moore. After Lumberton took a quick 1-0 lead, it was Moore’s two-run homer in the second inning put the Longhorns ahead for good. The two teams will meet again on Saturday for Game 2 at Lamar.

Kountze ISD Tennis

Lady Raiders fall to Midlothian Heritage in state semifinal

On April 13, Lumberton girls soccer team lost in 4A soccer semifinals. Lumberton led 1-0 in the first halftime, and Midlothian Heritage scored four unanswered goals in the second half. Lumberton's defense had only given up two goals combined in its last 17 games. But the Jaguars’ skilled group of attackers, combined with a windy day at Birkelbach Stadium made things difficult on Lumberton’s normally-sound back line. The Lady Raiders were the only Southeast Texas team to reach the state tournament. The defending 4A champion, Heritage will face Celina on Thursday.

jambroadcasting.com

Softball Falls to Centenary College at SCAC Championships

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team closed out their season in Irving, Texas, yesterday as they fell to Centenary College at the SCAC Softball Championships 5-8. The Mountaineers were able to hold strong through 5 innings, but unfortunately, a big 6th inning by the Ladies, in which they scored...
KERRVILLE, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Westlake volleyball coach Marci Laracuente resigns

The Austin area’s most storied volleyball program will have a new coach for the 2022 season. Marci Laracuente stepped down as Westlake's coach after four seasons, Eanes athletic director Callan Nokes announced Friday. Laracuente took maternity leave last September. Laracuente said the decision was not easy, but she feels it is for the best at...
WESTLAKE, TX
KLTV

Lufkin preparing for rival Lobos in bi-district showdown

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers and Longview Lobos will renew their longtime high school rivalry on the baseball diamond starting Friday. The two squads will meet up in the Bi-District playoffs in a best of three series, Game 1 will be Friday at Lufkin with a 7 p.m. first pitch. Game 2 will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Longview. Game 3, if needed will follow Game 2.
LUFKIN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen South Softball Blanks La Joya 2-0, Advances to Area Round

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen South softball team beat La Joya 2-0 in game three of their bi-district playoff series. The victory earns the Hawks a trip to the area round where they will face San Antonio Brennan. South’s Emily Ruiz hit a single in the first...
LA JOYA, TX
ABOUT

I am a journalist covering news for Hardin County, TX. Hardin County is a county located in the U.S. state of Texas, United States. As of the 2020 census, its population was 56,231.

