SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Destiny Rodriguez of Judson High School. Destiny is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She was named First-Team All-District since she was a freshman and Academic All-State the last two years. She was also a member of the back-to-back undefeated district champion teams at Judson. She was named to the Class 6A All-State team and 6A All-Star team in 2021. She’s a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and performs community service through Northeast Methodist Hospital, various food banks, blood drives and softball camps. Destiny maintains a 3.8 GPA and is ranked in the top eight percent of her class. Destiny will play softball for the University of Tennessee and major in Neuroscience.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO