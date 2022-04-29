Grading Bengals' selection of Zachary Carter in third round

The Cincinnati Bengals made perhaps their most polarizing pick of their 2022 NFL draft class so far on Friday night in Round 3.

There, they added Florida’s Zachary Carter, a guy who can rush the passer from all over the defensive front. He’ll probably do it right away, too, considering the unit needs someone to rotate with B.J. Hill after the loss of Larry Ogunjobi.

That doesn’t sound too shabby, if not exactly what we wrote the team needed to find at some point on draft night.

Some of the polarization about the pick comes in the value realm, though. NFL.com, for example, graded Carter as a Round 4 pick. The Athletic had him as a sixth-rounder.

That, paired with some perhaps more recognizable names still being available on the board, meant Carter was less of a slam dunk than the two players picked before him by the Bengals in the eyes of fans.

Problem is…those are just grades and projections. What isn’t a projection? Carter’s size (6’4″ and 282 pounds), his solid measurables and his 11.5 tackles for loss with 7.5 sacks. Ditto for film that shows him playing all over the place.

The film and physical side tells onlookers that Carter should hold up pretty well in the NFL in at least a niche — rushing the passer from the interior. On an already-strong line, good scheme with solid coaches, who knows just how high his ceiling is?

Just inside the top 100 with their third pick, this is a pretty good value for the Bengals because we can already quantify what Carter can bring to the table. They nearly got jumped for their preferred cornerback in Round 2 and traded up, so better to get a guy they really want like Carter now than hope he falls another 30-plus picks.

Grade: C+