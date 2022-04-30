Twitter reacts to the Bengals selection of Zachary Carter

The Cincinnati Bengals weren’t as flashy in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft as they were in the opening two rounds.

But on paper, they still improved quite a bit by taking Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter.

Carter’s ability to play anywhere on the formation was an immediate big talking point of those reacting to the pick. That, plus commentary about the team making it defense three picks in a row and some of the other names folks would’ve liked to see drafted.

Good or bad, here’s a look at some of the immediate reactions and takeaways to Cincinnati’s final move of Day 2.