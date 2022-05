Temperatures up to 45 degrees celsius are engulfing northern India right now. An abnormally early heat wave has brought India the highest temperatures it’s seen in 122 years this month—and climatologists are concerned. For starters, heat waves are the deadliest form of natural disaster, they typically place socially vulnerable populations at disproportionate risk, and, in this part of the world, are only expected to worsen.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO