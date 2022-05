Policy, politics and progressive commentary Medicaid enrollment among Nevada’s immigrant population has risen dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, a development officials attribute not only to extended pandemic eligibility during the health emergency, but also to the Biden administration rolling back the Trump-era “public charge” rule that deterred immigrants from seeking medical and housing benefits. During the Trump administration, immigrants who […] The post Increased Medicaid coverage for immigrants linked to reversal of ‘public charge’ rule appeared first on Nevada Current.

