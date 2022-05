The Oregon Ducks got some big news on Monday morning, with center N’Faly Dante announcing on social media that he plans to return to Eugene for the 2022 season rather than test the NBA draft waters. This news was somewhat expected after Dont’e had a great year back from injury in 2021, but now it is confirmed. The return of Dante is a major piece for Oregon, who has 5-star center Kel’el Ware coming to Eugene this summer. Putting him with Dante, while hoping that former 5-star center Nate Bittle can further develop, is something that Oregon fans have to look forward. back...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO