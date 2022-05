Before I adopted my 34-pound dog Misty, I never thought I’d be okay with letting her sleep in my bed. For one thing, it was always my mom’s rule to keep dogs off the furniture when I was growing up. And as a very clean kid, this wasn’t a problem for me. When I brought Misty home in 2020, I had a pretty firm sense that she probably shouldn’t be allowed on the couch or bed. Aside from my fears about germs, I’d heard rumblings about how it wasn’t great for training and could cause some bad behaviors.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO